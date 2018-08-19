Das sind die PC Spiele und Aussteller der Gamescom 2018

Gamescom-2015-logo

Quelle: gamescom

Die diesjährige Gamescom öffnet schon diesen Dienstag ihre Pforten für die Presse und Entwickler, ab Mittwoch können dann auch Privatbesucher auf die größte Gaming-Messe der Welt. Dabei ist es natürlich sonderlich einfach noch den Überblick zu behalten, immerhin waren sogar schon letztes Jahr über 900 Aussteller vertreten. Wir wollen euch eine kleine Hilfestellung leisten und euch eine Übersicht zeigen, um vorab einen kleinen Fahrplan erstellen zu können.

Es geht in erster Linie auch nur um bestätigte Spiele, die auch in den öffentlichen Hallen gezeigt werden. In den Hallen für die Fachbesucher werden nämlich auch Spiele vorgestellt, die bisher noch unangekündigt sind.

Die PC-Spiele der Gamescom 2018:

SpielEntwickler/PublisherSpielegenreHalle / StandRelease
BESTÄTIGTE SPIELE    
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownBandai NamcoFlugzeug-ActionspielHalle 06 / B412018
Soulcalibur 6    Bandai NamcoKampfspielHalle 06 / B4119.10.2018
Dragon Ball Fighter Z (Switch)Bandai NamcoKampfspielHalle 06 / B41 
One Piece World SeekerBandai NamcoAction-AdventureHalle 06 / B41 
Code VeinBandai NamcoAdventureHalle 06 / B4128.09.2018
My Hero One’s JusticeBandai NamcoKampfspielHalle 06 / B41 
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerBandai NamcoActionspielHalle 06 / B41 
Ride 3Bandai NamcoMotorrad-SimHalle 06 / B418.11.2018 
Anno 1800Blue Byte / Ubisoft    Aufbau-Strategiespiel    Halle 6.1 / DiverseWinter 2018/2019
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyUbisoftAction-AdventureHalle 6.1 / Diverse05.10.2018
The Division 2UbisoftMP-ShooterHalle 6.1 / Diverse15.03.2019
Trials RisingUbisoftMotorrad-RennspielHalle 6.1 / DiverseFebruar 2019
Starlink: Battle for AtlasUbisoftAction-Adventure (Konsolen)Halle 6.1 / Diverse16.10.2018
For Honor UbisoftKampfspielHalle 6.1 / DiverseErschienen
Rainbow Six SiegeUbisoftTaktik-ShooterHalle 6.1 / DiverseErschienen
Space JunkiesUbisoftVR-SpielHalle 6.1 / DiverseErschienen
TransferenceUbisoftVR-AdventureHalle 6.1 / Diverse2018
Skull & BonesUbisoftPiratenspielHalle 6.1 / Diverse2019
Battlefield 5    DICE / EA    WW2-ShooterHalle 6.1 / Diverse19.10.2018
FIFA 19EAFußball-SimulationHalle 6.1 / Diverse28.09.2018
Devil May Cry 5    CapcomActionspielHalle 8.1 / B040 (bei Microsoft)2019
Resident Evil 2CapcomHorrorspielHalle 8.1 / B040 (bei Microsoft)25.01.2019
World War 3    The Farm 51    ShooterHalle 10.1 / B0712018
OverwatchBlizzardMP-ShooterHalle 7Erschienen
Heroes of the StormBlizzardMOBAHalle 7Erschienen
Starcraft 2BlizzardSciFi-RTSHalle 7Erschienen
Diablo 3BlizzardAction-RPGHalle 7Erschienen
HearthstoneBlizzardSammelkartenspielHalle 7Erschienen
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth BlizzardMMOHalle 714.08.2018
Forza Horizon 4Turn 10 / MicrosoftRennspielHalle 8.1 / B04002.10.2018
Ori and the Will of the Wisps    MicrosoftActionspielHalle 8.1 / B0402019
Darksiders 3THQ NordicActionspiel     Halle 8.1 / A011, B01027.11.2018
BiomutantTHQ NordicActionspiel     Halle 8.1 / A011, B0102019
Generation ZeroAvalanche / THQ NordicMP-ShooterHalle 8.1 / A011, B0102019
Fade to SilenceTHQ NordicSurvivalHalle 8.1 / A011, B0102018 / 2019
PUBGBlueholeBattle-Royale-ShooterHalle 9.12017 (Early Access)
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19Giants Software        SimulationHalle 8.1 / B-021September 2018
4SightShadow Masters / TravianPvP Squad TacticsHalle 7.1 / A0202019
Startrail Destinynorthworks / TravianWeltraumkampfHalle 7.1 / A0202019
Wolfenstein VRBethesdaVR-ShooterHalle 5.1 / A0402019
Rage 2BethesdaShooterHalle 8 / C50, B512019
The Elder Scrolls BladesBethesdaActionspielHalle 8 / C50, B512019
TESO SummersetBethesdaOnline-RollenspielHalle 8 / C50, B51ERSCHIENEN 
PES 2019KonamiFußball-SimulationHalle 8.1 / A03330.08.2019 
Zone of the Enders: Der 2nd Runner MARSKonamiMech-ActionHalle 8.1 / A03309.09.2018 
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From The AshesWarhorse / Deep SilverMittelalter-RollenspielHalle 9.1ERSCHIENEN 
Insurgency SandstormDeep SilverTaktik-ShooterHalle 9.12018
Metro Exodus4A Games / Deep SilverShooterHalle 9.122.02.2019
Super Mario PartyNintendoGeschicklichkeitHalle 9.1 
Super Smash Bros. UltimateNintendoKampfspielHalle 9.1 
Dark Souls: RemasteredNintendoActionspielHalle 9.1 
Just Cause 4Avalanche / Square EnixActionspiel     Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/4004.12.2018
Shadow of the Tomb Raider    Square EnixActionspielHalle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/4014.09.2018
Kingdom Hearts 3Square EnixRollenspielHalle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/4025.01.2019
Dragon Quest XISquare EnixRollenspielHalle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40 
Life is Strange 2Square EnixAdventureHalle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/4027.09.2018
Final Fantasy OnlineSquare EnixMMOHalle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40Erschienen
Total War: Three KingdomsCreative Assembly / SEGA StrategiespielHalle 9 / B011 C0102019
Valkyria Chronicles 4SEGARollenspielHalle 9 / B011 C01025.09.2018
Football Manager 2019SEGAFußball-ManagerHalle 9 / B011 C01002.11.2018 
FortniteEpicAufbau-SurvivalspielHalle 8.1Erschienen
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4Treyarch / ActivisionShooter     Halle 7.112.10.2018
World of TanksWargamingPanzer-MMOHalle 8.1Erschienen
World of WarshipsWargamingSchiff-MMOHalle 8.1Erschienen
World of Tanks VRWargamingPanzer-MMO VRHalle 8.1Offen
World of Tanks ARWargamingPanzer-MMO ARHalle 8.1Offen
Torchlight Frontiers Perfect WorldAction-RPG-MMOHalle 8 / B41Offen

 

Gamescom

Quelle: Kölnmesse GmbH

 

Die Ausstellerliste der Gamescom 2018:

Aussteller: SpieleStatusHalleStand
astragon EntertainmentBestätigtHalle 8.1B021, B031
ActivisionBestätigtHalle 7.1B041, C040
Bandai NamcoBestätigtHalle 6B41
Bethesda SoftworksBestätigtHalle 8.1C050, B051
Blizzard EntertainmentBestätigtHalle 7.1Diverse
CD PROJEKTBestätigtHalle 4.1 (Business!)A040 / B049
Deep Silver (Koch Media)BestätigtHalle 9.1A012, B011, B021, C010, C020
Electronic ArtsBestätigtHalle 6.1A060, A070, B060, B070, C069, C070
Epic Games InternationalBestätigtHalle 8.1B011, C010, C020
ESLBestätigtHalle 9.1Diverse
Giants SoftwareBestätigtHalle 8.1B-021
Indie Arena BoothBestätigtHalle 10.1A020, B021
Kalypso MediaBestätigtHalle 8.1B043
KonamiBestätigtHalle 8.1B032, A033
Media Markt GameZ.deBestätigtHalle 5.1A040
MicrosoftBestätigtHalle 8.1B040
NintendoBestätigtHalle 9.1A011, A021, B010, B020
SegaBestätigtHalle 9.1B011, C010
SonyBestätigtHalle 7.1A010, A011, A021, B011
Square EnixBestätigtHalle 9.1B031, B041, C030, C040
TechlandBestätigtHalle 8.1C051
THQ NordicBestätigtHalle 8.1A011, B010
Travian GamesBestätigtHalle 7.1A020
UbisoftBestätigtHalle 6.1Diverse
WargamingBestätigtHalle 8.1A021, A031, B020, B030
Warner Bros. EntertainmentBestätigtHalle 10.2B062
Youtube GamingBestätigtHalle 10.1E061, D060

 

Aussteller: HardwareStatusHalleStand
AcerBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
AlphacoolBestätigtHalle 10.1D080
AlternateBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
AMDUnbestätigt  
AOCBestätigtHalle 10.1E041
AsusBestätigtHalle 7B-030, C-031
CaptivaBestätigtHalle 10.1B020
CasekingBestätigtHalle 8.1C030
Cooler MasterBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
CorsairBestätigtHalle 10.1B051
DX RacerBestätigtHalle 10.1A061
ElgatoBestätigtHalle 10.1A060
GigabyteBestätigtHalle 9.1A031, B030
HP OmenBestätigtHalle 8.1A051, B050
HTCBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
MaxnomicBestätigtHalle 6.1C041
MedionBestätigtHalle 10.1 / 10.2D080 / C029
MSIBestätigtHalle 10.1B020
NetgearBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
NvidiaBestätigtHalle 9.1C020, B021
PalitBestätigtHalle 10.1B020
RazerBestätigtHalle 5.1B010, C011
SamsungBestätigtHalle 10.1A100
SharkoonBestätigtHalle 5.1A060, C061
ThermaltakeBestätigtHalle 10.1B020
TrustBestätigtHalle 10.1B03
Western DigitalBestätigtHalle 10.1E071
ZotacBestätigtHalle 8.1C030

 

Die Liste der Aussteller umfasst natürlich nicht alle Teilnehmer, schließlich befinden sich auch etliche Indie Entwickler auf der Messe. Die Gamescom findet vom 21.8 – 25.8 in Köln statt. Wenn ihr eine Gesamtübersicht über alle Spiele, Aussteller und die Hallen haben möchtet, könnt ihr dies entweder auf der Internetseite der Gamescom tun, oder euch die offizielle App im App-Store oder im Play-Store herunterladen.

 

Quelle: gamezone.de/ Gamescom/ Koelnmesse GmbH

Bildquelle: Koelnmesse GmbH

