Das sind die PC Spiele und Aussteller der Gamescom 2018

Die diesjährige Gamescom öffnet schon diesen Dienstag ihre Pforten für die Presse und Entwickler, ab Mittwoch können dann auch Privatbesucher auf die größte Gaming-Messe der Welt. Dabei ist es natürlich sonderlich einfach noch den Überblick zu behalten, immerhin waren sogar schon letztes Jahr über 900 Aussteller vertreten. Wir wollen euch eine kleine Hilfestellung leisten und euch eine Übersicht zeigen, um vorab einen kleinen Fahrplan erstellen zu können.
Es geht in erster Linie auch nur um bestätigte Spiele, die auch in den öffentlichen Hallen gezeigt werden. In den Hallen für die Fachbesucher werden nämlich auch Spiele vorgestellt, die bisher noch unangekündigt sind.
Die PC-Spiele der Gamescom 2018:
|Spiel
|Entwickler/Publisher
|Spielegenre
|Halle / Stand
|Release
|BESTÄTIGTE SPIELE
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Bandai Namco
|Flugzeug-Actionspiel
|Halle 06 / B41
|2018
|Soulcalibur 6
|Bandai Namco
|Kampfspiel
|Halle 06 / B41
|19.10.2018
|Dragon Ball Fighter Z (Switch)
|Bandai Namco
|Kampfspiel
|Halle 06 / B41
|One Piece World Seeker
|Bandai Namco
|Action-Adventure
|Halle 06 / B41
|Code Vein
|Bandai Namco
|Adventure
|Halle 06 / B41
|28.09.2018
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Bandai Namco
|Kampfspiel
|Halle 06 / B41
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Bandai Namco
|Actionspiel
|Halle 06 / B41
|Ride 3
|Bandai Namco
|Motorrad-Sim
|Halle 06 / B41
|8.11.2018
|Anno 1800
|Blue Byte / Ubisoft
|Aufbau-Strategiespiel
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|Winter 2018/2019
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Ubisoft
|Action-Adventure
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|05.10.2018
|The Division 2
|Ubisoft
|MP-Shooter
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|15.03.2019
|Trials Rising
|Ubisoft
|Motorrad-Rennspiel
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|Februar 2019
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas
|Ubisoft
|Action-Adventure (Konsolen)
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|16.10.2018
|For Honor
|Ubisoft
|Kampfspiel
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|Erschienen
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|Taktik-Shooter
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|Erschienen
|Space Junkies
|Ubisoft
|VR-Spiel
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|Erschienen
|Transference
|Ubisoft
|VR-Adventure
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|2018
|Skull & Bones
|Ubisoft
|Piratenspiel
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|2019
|Battlefield 5
|DICE / EA
|WW2-Shooter
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|19.10.2018
|FIFA 19
|EA
|Fußball-Simulation
|Halle 6.1 / Diverse
|28.09.2018
|Devil May Cry 5
|Capcom
|Actionspiel
|Halle 8.1 / B040 (bei Microsoft)
|2019
|Resident Evil 2
|Capcom
|Horrorspiel
|Halle 8.1 / B040 (bei Microsoft)
|25.01.2019
|World War 3
|The Farm 51
|Shooter
|Halle 10.1 / B071
|2018
|Overwatch
|Blizzard
|MP-Shooter
|Halle 7
|Erschienen
|Heroes of the Storm
|Blizzard
|MOBA
|Halle 7
|Erschienen
|Starcraft 2
|Blizzard
|SciFi-RTS
|Halle 7
|Erschienen
|Diablo 3
|Blizzard
|Action-RPG
|Halle 7
|Erschienen
|Hearthstone
|Blizzard
|Sammelkartenspiel
|Halle 7
|Erschienen
|World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
|Blizzard
|MMO
|Halle 7
|14.08.2018
|Forza Horizon 4
|Turn 10 / Microsoft
|Rennspiel
|Halle 8.1 / B040
|02.10.2018
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Microsoft
|Actionspiel
|Halle 8.1 / B040
|2019
|Darksiders 3
|THQ Nordic
|Actionspiel
|Halle 8.1 / A011, B010
|27.11.2018
|Biomutant
|THQ Nordic
|Actionspiel
|Halle 8.1 / A011, B010
|2019
|Generation Zero
|Avalanche / THQ Nordic
|MP-Shooter
|Halle 8.1 / A011, B010
|2019
|Fade to Silence
|THQ Nordic
|Survival
|Halle 8.1 / A011, B010
|2018 / 2019
|PUBG
|Bluehole
|Battle-Royale-Shooter
|Halle 9.1
|2017 (Early Access)
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19
|Giants Software
|Simulation
|Halle 8.1 / B-021
|September 2018
|4Sight
|Shadow Masters / Travian
|PvP Squad Tactics
|Halle 7.1 / A020
|2019
|Startrail Destiny
|northworks / Travian
|Weltraumkampf
|Halle 7.1 / A020
|2019
|Wolfenstein VR
|Bethesda
|VR-Shooter
|Halle 5.1 / A040
|2019
|Rage 2
|Bethesda
|Shooter
|Halle 8 / C50, B51
|2019
|The Elder Scrolls Blades
|Bethesda
|Actionspiel
|Halle 8 / C50, B51
|2019
|TESO Summerset
|Bethesda
|Online-Rollenspiel
|Halle 8 / C50, B51
|ERSCHIENEN
|PES 2019
|Konami
|Fußball-Simulation
|Halle 8.1 / A033
|30.08.2019
|Zone of the Enders: Der 2nd Runner MARS
|Konami
|Mech-Action
|Halle 8.1 / A033
|09.09.2018
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From The Ashes
|Warhorse / Deep Silver
|Mittelalter-Rollenspiel
|Halle 9.1
|ERSCHIENEN
|Insurgency Sandstorm
|Deep Silver
|Taktik-Shooter
|Halle 9.1
|2018
|Metro Exodus
|4A Games / Deep Silver
|Shooter
|Halle 9.1
|22.02.2019
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|Geschicklichkeit
|Halle 9.1
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|Kampfspiel
|Halle 9.1
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|Nintendo
|Actionspiel
|Halle 9.1
|Just Cause 4
|Avalanche / Square Enix
|Actionspiel
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|04.12.2018
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|Square Enix
|Actionspiel
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|14.09.2018
|Kingdom Hearts 3
|Square Enix
|Rollenspiel
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|25.01.2019
|Dragon Quest XI
|Square Enix
|Rollenspiel
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|Life is Strange 2
|Square Enix
|Adventure
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|27.09.2018
|Final Fantasy Online
|Square Enix
|MMO
|Halle 9.1 / B31/41 und C30/40
|Erschienen
|Total War: Three Kingdoms
|Creative Assembly / SEGA
|Strategiespiel
|Halle 9 / B011 C010
|2019
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|SEGA
|Rollenspiel
|Halle 9 / B011 C010
|25.09.2018
|Football Manager 2019
|SEGA
|Fußball-Manager
|Halle 9 / B011 C010
|02.11.2018
|Fortnite
|Epic
|Aufbau-Survivalspiel
|Halle 8.1
|Erschienen
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Treyarch / Activision
|Shooter
|Halle 7.1
|12.10.2018
|World of Tanks
|Wargaming
|Panzer-MMO
|Halle 8.1
|Erschienen
|World of Warships
|Wargaming
|Schiff-MMO
|Halle 8.1
|Erschienen
|World of Tanks VR
|Wargaming
|Panzer-MMO VR
|Halle 8.1
|Offen
|World of Tanks AR
|Wargaming
|Panzer-MMO AR
|Halle 8.1
|Offen
|Torchlight Frontiers
|Perfect World
|Action-RPG-MMO
|Halle 8 / B41
|Offen
Die Ausstellerliste der Gamescom 2018:
|Aussteller: Spiele
|Status
|Halle
|Stand
|astragon Entertainment
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B021, B031
|Activision
|Bestätigt
|Halle 7.1
|B041, C040
|Bandai Namco
|Bestätigt
|Halle 6
|B41
|Bethesda Softworks
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|C050, B051
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Bestätigt
|Halle 7.1
|Diverse
|CD PROJEKT
|Bestätigt
|Halle 4.1 (Business!)
|A040 / B049
|Deep Silver (Koch Media)
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|A012, B011, B021, C010, C020
|Electronic Arts
|Bestätigt
|Halle 6.1
|A060, A070, B060, B070, C069, C070
|Epic Games International
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B011, C010, C020
|ESL
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|Diverse
|Giants Software
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B-021
|Indie Arena Booth
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|A020, B021
|Kalypso Media
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B043
|Konami
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B032, A033
|Media Markt GameZ.de
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A040
|Microsoft
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|B040
|Nintendo
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|A011, A021, B010, B020
|Sega
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|B011, C010
|Sony
|Bestätigt
|Halle 7.1
|A010, A011, A021, B011
|Square Enix
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|B031, B041, C030, C040
|Techland
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|C051
|THQ Nordic
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|A011, B010
|Travian Games
|Bestätigt
|Halle 7.1
|A020
|Ubisoft
|Bestätigt
|Halle 6.1
|Diverse
|Wargaming
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|A021, A031, B020, B030
|Warner Bros. Entertainment
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.2
|B062
|Youtube Gaming
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|E061, D060
|Aussteller: Hardware
|Status
|Halle
|Stand
|Acer
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|Alphacool
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|D080
|Alternate
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|AMD
|Unbestätigt
|AOC
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|E041
|Asus
|Bestätigt
|Halle 7
|B-030, C-031
|Captiva
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B020
|Caseking
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|C030
|Cooler Master
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|Corsair
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B051
|DX Racer
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|A061
|Elgato
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|A060
|Gigabyte
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|A031, B030
|HP Omen
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|A051, B050
|HTC
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|Maxnomic
|Bestätigt
|Halle 6.1
|C041
|Medion
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1 / 10.2
|D080 / C029
|MSI
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B020
|Netgear
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|Nvidia
|Bestätigt
|Halle 9.1
|C020, B021
|Palit
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B020
|Razer
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|B010, C011
|Samsung
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|A100
|Sharkoon
|Bestätigt
|Halle 5.1
|A060, C061
|Thermaltake
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B020
|Trust
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|B03
|Western Digital
|Bestätigt
|Halle 10.1
|E071
|Zotac
|Bestätigt
|Halle 8.1
|C030
Die Liste der Aussteller umfasst natürlich nicht alle Teilnehmer, schließlich befinden sich auch etliche Indie Entwickler auf der Messe. Die Gamescom findet vom 21.8 – 25.8 in Köln statt. Wenn ihr eine Gesamtübersicht über alle Spiele, Aussteller und die Hallen haben möchtet, könnt ihr dies entweder auf der Internetseite der Gamescom tun, oder euch die offizielle App im App-Store oder im Play-Store herunterladen.
Quelle: gamezone.de/ Gamescom/ Koelnmesse GmbH
Bildquelle: Koelnmesse GmbH