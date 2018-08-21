Gamescom: Die Gewinner der Gamescom Awards stehen fest!

Wie jedes Jahr, wird auf der Gamescom, einer der begehrtesten Videospielpreise verliehen. In diesem Jahr wurden die Preise in insgesamt elf Genre- und fünf Plattform-Kategorien verliehen. Zum ersten Mal in diesem Jahr, waren auch Wildcard-Besitzer bei der Verleihung vor Ort, sowie zahlreiche Fans über dem Livestream. Gleich zwei Preise konnte sich „Ori and the Will of the Wisps“ einheimsen, in dem Kategorien Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One und die Genre-Kategorie Best Puzzle/Skill Game. Jeweils von Koch Media, Microsoft und Nintendo kommen zwei gamescom-award-Gewinner.

Eine Liste aller Gewinner findet ihr hier:

A.Kategoriegruppe: Genre

Best Action Game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)

Alle Gewinner-Titel der Kategoriegruppen Genre und Platform haben die Chance, von der Jury des gamescom awards mit dem Hauptpreis Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden. Die Kategorien Best Hardware, Best Multiplayer Game und Best Virtual Reality Game werden von der internationalen Experten-Jury während der gamescom bewertet und zusammen mit weiteren Jury-Kategorien wie z. B. Best BoothBest of CAMPUSamstag um 15 Uhr auf der Red Bull Bühne powered by gamescom verliehen.

Quelle: koelnmesse