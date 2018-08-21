Gamescom: Die Gewinner der Gamescom Awards stehen fest!

Wie jedes Jahr, wird auf der Gamescom, einer der begehrtesten Videospielpreise verliehen. In diesem Jahr wurden die Preise in insgesamt elf Genre- und fünf Plattform-Kategorien verliehen. Zum ersten Mal in diesem Jahr, waren auch Wildcard-Besitzer bei der Verleihung vor Ort, sowie zahlreiche Fans über dem Livestream. Gleich zwei Preise konnte sich „Ori and the Will of the Wisps“ einheimsen, in dem Kategorien Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One und die Genre-Kategorie Best Puzzle/Skill Game. Jeweils von Koch Media, Microsoft und Nintendo kommen zwei gamescom-award-Gewinner.
Eine Liste aller Gewinner findet ihr hier:
A.Kategoriegruppe: Genre
- Best Action Game
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)
- Best Add-on/DLC
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
- Best Casual Game
Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
- Best Family Game
Super Mario Party (Nintendo)
- Best Puzzle/Skill Game
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Best Racing Game
Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
- Best Role Playing Game
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Best Simulation Game
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)
- Best Social/Online Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
- Best Sports Game
FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
- Best Strategy Game
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)
B. Kategoriegruppe: Platform
- Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
- Best PC Game
Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- Best Mobile Game
Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)
Alle Gewinner-Titel der Kategoriegruppen Genre und Platform haben die Chance, von der Jury des gamescom awards mit dem Hauptpreis Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden. Die Kategorien Best Hardware, Best Multiplayer Game und Best Virtual Reality Game werden von der internationalen Experten-Jury während der gamescom bewertet und zusammen mit weiteren Jury-Kategorien wie z. B. Best BoothBest of CAMPUSamstag um 15 Uhr auf der Red Bull Bühne powered by gamescom verliehen.
Quelle: koelnmesse