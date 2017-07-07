Xbox Live: Neuer Ultimate Game Sale

Xbox

Derzeit läuft ein neuer Ultimate Gamer Sale, noch bis zum 10. Juli 2017 auf Xbox Live.

Im Zuge dessen sind zahlreiche Titel für Xbox One und Xbox 360, sowohl für Gold- und Silbermitglieder günstiger erhältlich. Goldmitgieder sparen jedoch etwas mehr beim Kauf.

Hier Eine Auswahl der Angebote für beide Plattformen:

Xbox One

  • Abzu – 11,99 Euro für Goldmitglieder
  • Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – 16 Euro
  • Battlefield 1 – 28 Euro
  • Dark Souls 3 – 28 Euro
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 17,50 Euro
  • For Honor – 38,49 Euro
  • Halo Wars 2 – 35 Euro
  • Little Nightmares – 13,99 Euro
  • Ori and the Bild Forest: Definitive Edition – 10 Euro
  • Quantum Break – 28 Euro
  • Steep – 35 Euro
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection – 13,99 Euro
  • The Witness – 16 Euro
  • Thimbleweed Park – 12,99 Euro
  • Titanfall 2 – 20 Euro
Xbox Live

Xbox 360

  • Assassin’s Creed: Rogue – 6,59 Euro für Goldmitglieder
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – 2,99 Euro
  • Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – 19,99 Euro
  • Enslaved – 3,74 Euro
  • Fallout: New Vegas – 7,49 Euro
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – 2,87 Euro
  • Prey – 3,99 Euro
  • Red Dead Redemption – 9,89 Euro
  • Remember Me – 4,99 Euro
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution – 7,49 Euro
  • State of Decay – 4,74 Euro

Quelle: http://www.eurogamer.de

